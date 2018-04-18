Self-driving vehicles should be equipped with V2X systems, says ITRI

Vega Chiu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

For self-driving vehicles, sensing devices should include V2X (vehicle to everything) systems in addition to radar sensors, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors and vision monitoring systems (cameras), according to the Information and Communication Research Laboratories (ICL) under the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Unlike other sensing devices - such as cameras, V2X systems do not have blind spots because they are based on wireless communication, ICL said. Autonomous vehicles equipped with V2X systems can detect other vehicles, pedestrians and objects 200-300 meters ahead to avoid collision, ICL noted.

ICL has developed a V2X system, iRoadSafe, combining WAVE/DSRC (wireless access vehicular environments/dedicated short-range communications) and microwave radar to provide traffic violation warning for drivers via real-time communication between RSU (roadside unit) and OBU (on-board unit).

iRoadSafe is the first V2X solution that conforms to the US specification for V2V mandate and EU ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) requirements, ICL noted. iRoadSafe provides FCW (forward collision warning), EEBL (electronic emergency brake light), IMA (intersection movement assist), LTA (left turn assist) and RHS (road hazard signaling) to avoid potential traffic accidents, ICL indicated.

For Taiwan-based IT and communication device vendors/makers, V2X systems are a niche-market product line, as most international vendors have not yet focused on them.