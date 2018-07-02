Syncmold posts mild profit drop for 2017

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PC peripheral maker Syncmold has announced financial results for 2017 with consolidated revenues slipping 2.93% on year to reach NT$8.87 billion (US$289.34 million) and its operating gross margin also dipping from a year ago to arrive at around 23.1% due to rising raw material quotes. Syncmold will distribute dividends of NT$5 in cash.

Syncmold also decided to cut its capital by around NT$410 million or 25% and will return NT$2.50 per share to its stockholders. Its capital will be around NT$1.24 billion, down from NT$1.65 billion currently.

In 2017, Syncmold had operating profits of NT$1.22 billion, up 3.46% on year with a shift of its business focus to high-end products as well as an adjustment to its product mix and improvement in its management.

However, the company's net profits were only NT$869 million in 2017, down 4.4% on year because of losses from currency exchanges. The company's EPS in 2017 were NT$5.42.

The company had consolidated revenues of NT$1.89 billion, down 7.89% on year in the first quarter of 2018 with net profits at NT$99 million and EPS NT$0.60. However, the peripheral maker still expects better performance in the second quarter and its second-half operation to outperform that of the first half.

For 2018, Syncmold is primarily pushing development of device stand products and automated production lines. The company has also been seeking replacement materials and new manufacturing process to enhance its product competitiveness.