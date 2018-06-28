Taiwan firm sets up health examination matching platform

Vega Chiu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

In an effort to better serve both the supply and demand sides involved in health examination, Taiwan-based Medicrowd Smarthealth has recently set up a medical service platform to facilitate exchanges and communications between those who need physical checkup services and providers of such services.

LJ Chen, director of Medicrowd's user development and service team, said that through the match-making platform, consumers can find out health examination organizations whose services can best meet their needs, while the organizations can utilize diverse management functions and tools provided by Medicrowd to optimize their services.

So far, over 60 health examination institutions around Taiwan have signed up to use the platform, and consumers can first answer questionnaires on their physical conditions and then find out which institutions are nearest to them and also able to serve them best, according to Chen.

She continued that the platform can not only serve as a new promotional channel for health examination institutions, but can also add values to the checkup reports by helping them with detailed analyses.

The platform also provides consumers with consulting services from medical experts to clear their doubts about the reports and get proper physical exercise and diet proposals. Medicrowd will also invite nutritionists and physiotherapists to join the consulting service team in the near future, Chen indicated.

Consumers can also use the platform to carry out their own health management, as the platform can automatically compile their health examination reports for users to compare their current and past health conditions.