CPT LCD fab running at full capacity

Rebecca Kuo, Taiyuan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Picture Tubes' (CPT) LCD panel lines in Taiwan are currently operating at full capacity as it has secured all-screen handset panel orders from China's top-four smartphone vendors, according to company president Lin Sheng-chang.

And due to strong demand for 18:9 all-screen panels, CPT already raised quotes for some handset applications in the second quarter, and is currently negotiating with clients to continue to hike the prices in the third quarter, Lin said.

The company has seen its order visibility for all-screen panels extend to the third quarter, with prospect of ramping up the ratio of all-screen panels to over 80% of its total handset panel shipments by year-end 2018 compared to 60-70% currently, Lin added.

While the company also plans to start shipping notch-type handset panels in the third quarter, Lin said that shipments of notch panels will be limited as all-screen models will continue to be the mainstream of the market.

CPT's total shipments of handset panels are expected to reach 130-140 million units in 2018, down slightly from the 160 million units shipped a year earlier, affected by an expansion of panel sizes. The average handset panel size stood at 4-4.5 inches in 2017 and is likely to grow to 5-inch in 2018, Lin indicated.

Shipments of automotive panels will increase to 14 million units in 2018 compared to 12 million shipped a year earlier.

CPT will continue to ramp up the ratio of panels for automotive and industrial control applications to two-thirds of its total panel shipments to sustain future growth, Lin said.

Meanwhile, CPT's 6G TFT-LCD subsidiary in China, Fujian Hua Chia Cai, completed the installation of production equipment in May and is currently operating at a pace of 4,000-5,000 substrates a month targeting white-box device vendors initially.

However, CPT expects panel products from its China subsidiary to be verified by local smartphone vendors in September 2018, paving the way for volume shipments to brand clients later in the year, Lin said, adding that he expects the 6G fab to reach its full capacity of 30,000 substrates a month in the first half of 2019.

CPT president Lin Sheng-chang

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2018