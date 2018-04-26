North American semi equipment industry billings continue growth

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.42 billion in billings worldwide in March 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI. The billings figure is 0.4% higher than the revised February 2018 level of US$2.41 billion, and 16.7% above the March 2017 billings level of US$2.08 billion.

"March 2018 monthly billings for North American equipment manufacturers remain at robust levels," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "We are seeing sustained strength in the global semiconductor equipment market, aligning with our expectation for a fourth consecutive year of spending growth."