InSynerger helps traditional makers upgrade to Industry 4.0

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smart factory solution provider InSynerger Technology offers energy management solutions for companies in traditional manufacturing industries to upgrade to Industry 4.0, according to the company.

Traditional manufacturing industries generally know little about Internet of Things (IoT) that involves integration of many technologies, InSynerger said, adding it offers 3-step solutions to help such industries in energy management, the initial step to Industry 4.0 upgrade.

The first step is to add sensor and communication modules on traditional equipment to make them smart. The second step is to put non-invasive devices on equipment and facilities such as air compressors and generators to capture operating data and set up databases. The process is real-time monitoring of equipment and facilities. The third step is to use big data analysis to find defects in manufacturing processes.

InSynerger also offers AI (artificial intelligence)-based In-Factory and In-Park cloud computing platforms to help manufacturers monitor their factories and the whole industrial parks respectively. The former is part of the smart factory solutions, and the latter includes a variety of applications for lighting management, and monitoring of traffic flows, illegal parking, air quality and others.

As a startup spun off from government-sponsored Information Industry Institute (III), InSynerger has introduced smart energy and environment solutions to over 300 factories, including those established by Taiwan-based makers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries.