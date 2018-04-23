Shipment prospects bright for TDDI, AMOLED driver ICs

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The increasing popularity of all-screen and AMOLED smartphone panels will boost global shipments of TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chips and AMOLED driver ICs in 2018 and beyond, according to China-based CINNO Research.

While the traditional 16:9 screens allow the lamination of driver ICs on glass substrates through a COG (chip-on-glass) packaging process, the 18:9 all-screen design paves the way for smartphone makers to leverage TDDI chips via a COF (chip-on-film) process so as to increase the space below the display of a smartphone for advanced internal design.

Meanwhile, prices of TDDI chips have come down fast recently due to active promotions by major players including FocalTech Systems and Novateck Microelectronics, which in turn will help boost the penetration rate of TDDI chips, according to industry sources.

The penetration rate of TDDI chips in the smartphone sector is expected to reach over 20% in 2018, and the production value of the entire TDDI chip market is expected to top CNY5.5 billion (US$872.22 million) by 2020, CINNO estimates.

Currently, shipments of AMOLED driver ICs from companies outside the Samsung camp are rather limited as Samsung Display, being the primary supply of AMOLED panels, is sourcing related driver ICs from Samsung SLI and MagnaChip, two associate companies under the Samsung group.

However, China-based panel makers such as BOE Technology have stepped up their cooperation with other AMOLED driver IC suppliers, including Korea-based Silicon Works and Taiwan-based Raydium Semiconductor, indicated the sources.

Other driver IC players in China, including SinoWealth Electronic, GigaDisplay Semiconductor, GalaxyCore, Yunyinggu and Chipone Technology all are now actively developing AMOLED driver ICs in order to cash in on increasing demand, added the sources.

The market of AMOLED driver ICs in Greater China is expected to top CNY2.3 billion by 2020, according to CINNO.