OSE likely to swing to profit in 1H18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Backend house Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE) is expected to return to profitability in the first half of 2018, according to industry sources.

OSE has enjoyed a ramp-up of orders for NAND flash chips, while obtaining new orders from Taiwan-based MCU suppliers for USB PD (power delivery) chips, said the sources. In addition, OSE has entered the supply chain for the Nintendo Switch by providing a Taiwan-based memory foundry backend services, the sources indicated.

Tight supply of NAND flash memory affected negatively OSE's performance in 2017. With chipmakers improving their 3D NAND technology yield rates, the supply of NAND flash has already expanded resulting in a slight oversupply since 2018. OSE has seen orders from its memory module clients ramp up, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, new orders for logic ICs and demand from the company's EMS clients will buoy further OSE's profitability in 2018, the sources said.

OSE swung to net losses of NT$714.8 million (US$24.4 million) in 2017 from profits of NT$503.84 million in 2016, with EPS slipping to negative NT$0.89.