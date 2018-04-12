TPV begins trial production at Shaanxi plant

Martin Yao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

TPV Technology has begun trial production of TV sets at its newly completed plant at Xianyang High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Shaanxi, China, according to company chairman Jason Hsuan.

With an installed capacity of four million TVs a year, the Shannxi plant aims to roll out two million TVs and one million LCMs in 2018, Hsuan revealed.

Having established a long-term partnership with the China Electronics (CEC) Group, TPV will have the new plant serves as a downstream project of an 8.6G line set up by the CEC Group in the Xianyang industrial zone.

LCD panels rolled out by CEC's 8.6G fab can be delivered directly to TPV's TV production lines through connected conveyors, achieving integrated smart production from panel producing to complete TV assembly, Hsuan noted.

TPV is likely to use the plant to produce TVs for a number of brands including Vizio, AOC, Skyworth and Philips, according to industry sources.

TPV's TV business unit posted operating loss of US$195 million in 2017, including US$39.7 million losses in inventory value and an appropriation of US$68.2 million for account receivables. For all of 2017, TPV's net loss totaled US$50.61 million.