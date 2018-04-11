Taiwan speeding up quantum computer development

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology will kick off a quantum computer development project in mid-April, seeking to pool the R&D resources of the domestic semiconductor sector to develop quantum components fabrication processes, promote the progress of quantum computing, communication and algorithm technologies, and nurture related R&D engineers.

Under the project, the science ministry will push for the academic and industrial sectors to jointly set up a quantum computer development alliance in line with the latest global development trends in the aspect, aiming to smoothly work out next-generation computers and accelerate industrial upgrades and transformations in the upcoming quantum era.

The Department of Engineering and Technologies under the science ministry has since 2017 hosted 10 seminars on the development of quantum computers and sent experts to visit foreign academic organizations to learn the latest developments of quantum computers and quantum communications. One of the key conclusions and findings from such efforts is that semiconductor quantum dots and 3D IC heterogeneous integration technology can be applied to materialize quantum computer processors, which will be conducive to Taiwan's development of quantum computing, communications and algorithms, according to the science ministry.

The ministry said that international quantum computing and communication technologies have advanced significantly in recent years, with the quantum bit (qubit) having progressed from the initial single-digit levels to the levels of 50-100 digits. This has inspired the ministry to step up pushing for the development of quantum computers, especially given Taiwan's strong semiconductor and ICT prowess.

In fact, many countries have jumped on the bandwagon of developing quantum computers. The European Union, for instance, issued a Quantum Manifesto in May 2016 and will start to implement a EUR1 billion (US$1.236 billion) quantum technology flagship project in 2018. The US has set quantum computer technology applications as one of its five pivotal development and investment targets. China also announced plans in 2017 to set up a national quantum information laboratories park in Hefei within five years. And Japan will start manufacturing quantum computers in 2018, among other nations.

Also, tech giants Google, IBM and Intel have already released 72-qubit, 50-qubit, and 49-qubit quantum computer processors, respectively.