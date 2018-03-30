Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) launched in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HMD Global has launched Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) in Taiwan with the availability to begin on April 1 at NT$12,990 (US$446) and NT$7,990, respectively.

The Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch all-screen display with a resolution of 1,080 by 2,160 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front shooter and packs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

The Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 16-megapixel real camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

Buoyed by deepened cooperation with Google and channel operators, HMD Global is expected to head for robust sales in 2018, according to company executive vice president and CMO Pekka Rantala.

HMD Global shipped over 70 million Nokia-branded handsets in 2017 with two-thirds of its users aged below 35, Rantala revealed.

With expanding product portfolios, HMD Global is expected to ship over 90 million Nokia handsets in 2018, according to an industry estimate.

HMD Global has launched a total of 11 Nokia handsets since its inception in late 2106.

New Nokia phones launched in Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2018