Giga Solar suffers net loss per share of NT$3.45 for 2017

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials has released its 2017 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$9.676 billion (US$325 million), gross margin of 12.48%, net operating loss of NT$12.0 million, net loss of NT$209.3 million and net loss per share of NT$3.45.

Giga Solar posted net operating profit of NT$369.4 million for the first three quarters of 2017 but suffered net operating loss of NT$381.4 million for the fourth quarter, resulting in losses for the entire year.

Giga Solar faced some adverse factors: It spent much on a patent lawsuit against Germany-based Heraeus, R&D for obtaining patents and acquiring patents from DuPont; its PV silver paste sales in China fell short of expectations due to keen competition from local makers.

Despite net loss, Giga Solar's board of directors has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.00 for 2017 via appropriation of cumulative earnings and capital surplus.