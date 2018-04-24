WSGP to construct 150 MWp PV power station in Taiwan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Whole Sun Green Power (WSGP), a subsidiary of PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials, will invest NT$8.2 billion (US$280 million) to set up a 150MWp PV power station in southern Taiwan.

WSGP will soon begin constructing 50MWp for the station - on a plot that is inarable due to subsidence - in the first phase with investment of NT$2.7 billion.

WSGP is alo setting up floating PV power stations totaling 12MWp on the surfaces of irrigation ponds in northern Taiwan with investment of NT$700 million. Upon completion in May-June 2018, the floating stations can generate 15 million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions by 7.5 million kg. WSGP has some other floating PV power station project in the same region totaling 28MWp.

WSGP has completed a 17MWp PV power station in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, and has commissioned Goldman Sachs Japan to issue 16-year green energy bonds worth JPY6.5 billion (US$60.1 million) at an annual interest rate of 1.5%.