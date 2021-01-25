Automakers making efforts to recycle retired EV-use batteries

Evan Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Along with increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs), disposal of retired EV-use batteries will become a challenge to environmental protection. Automakers are stepping up cooperationd with makers of batteries and energy storage systems to set up a circular economy of recycling retired EV-use batteries.

Retired EV-use batteries are inspected and tested to rate their residual energy storage capacities as grades A (over 70% of original capacity remaining), B (60-70%) and C (below 60%). Grade A batteries can be sold in EV after-sale markets; grade B can be reused in forklifts, golf carts, AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and robots; and grade C can be reused in energy storage systems.

Nissan Motor, Renault and Audi have cooperated with energy storage solution developers to undertake pilot projects studying the use of retired EV-use batteries in storage systems in renewable energy generation, smart power grids and power charging stations.

When retired batteries can no longer be reused, they have to be dismantled, and the cobalt, nickel, manganese and other metals of electrodes can be separated, with the reclaimed metals to be reused in making batteries. Volkswagen, BMW and Honda Motor have cooperated with local battery material makers and recycling service providers to set up recycling systems for retired batteries.

Volkswagen and General Motors have designed EV-use batteries that are easy to be taken apart and re-assembled into battery packs. China and the EU have promoted tracking of data on battery conditions and management by virtue of regulations, and this will help hike efficiency in recycling batteries in the future.