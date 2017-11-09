Gigabyte revenues up 9.39% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.425 billion (US$146.67 million) for October 2017, representing a 22.36% drop on month and 9.39% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$48.78 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.77% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Gigabyte Technology totaled NT$52.346 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.99% sequentially on year.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 4,425 (22.4%) 9.4% 48,780 10.8% Sep-17 5,700 3.5% 8.7% 44,355 10.9% Aug-17 5,505 (5.9%) 10.1% 38,655 11.2% Jul-17 5,852 5.6% 26.3% 33,149 11.4% Jun-17 5,541 23.6% 14.1% 27,297 8.7% May-17 4,483 13.6% 36.2% 21,755 7.4% Apr-17 3,946 (8.4%) 1.9% 17,272 1.8% Mar-17 4,307 (8.9%) (11.6%) 13,326 1.8% Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 15% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 52,346 3% Nov-16 4,578 13.2% 9.5% 48,616 3.5% Oct-16 4,045 (22.9%) (3.5%) 44,038 2.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017