Graphics card vendors to see shipments rise in 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Thanks to the cryptocurrency mining fad, most graphics card vendors are expected to report shipment increases in 2017 with Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) each shipping 5-5.2 million units, Gigabyte Technology 4.5 million and Colorful 4.1 million, according to industry sources.

With the trading values for some major cryptocurrencies rising since April, the vendors' shipments grew dramatically in both the second and third quarters.

Palit Microsystem, a major graphics card OEM company that also owns several brands including Palit and Galaxy, is expected to ship a total of over 7.5 million units.

Around 90% of Colorful's shipments are delivered to China, making the company the largest vendor in the market. EVGA is the largest graphics card vendor in North America and is expected to enjoy growths in both shipments and profits in 2017.

However, with the fad starting to wane in October and graphics card prices also returning stable, the vendors' shipments are expected to experience sharp sequential declines in the fourth quarter. Although graphics cards are currently still in shortages, it is a result of Nvidia and AMD adjusting their supply instead of strong demand.

As for 2018, the sources expect the graphics card market to return to normal. Graphics card shipments are expected to see on-year shipment growth in the first quarter of 2018, but will start seeing declines beginning the second quarter.

