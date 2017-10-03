Nvidia partners with Gigabyte and Leadtek for AI, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Nvidia has been recruiting Taiwan-based hardware manufacturers such as Gigabyte Technology and Leadtek Research to join its alliance for artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Currently, Nvidia's GPUs are mainly used in three major applications: gaming, cryptocurrency mining and AI, and the chips are primarily providing calculation via servers for AI applications, the paper noted citing Gigabyte as saying.

Although AI applications now only account for a small share of the GPU shipments compared to that of the gaming, they are still growing rapidly and could become the mainstream application soon, the paper pointed out.

Gigabyte has a tight partnership with Nvidia in the AI area and is responsible for the design and manufacturing of related whole-rack servers and motherboards. The business currently contributes 15-20% of the Gigabyte's overall revenues and sales from the product line are also expected to grow 30% on year in 2018, the paper said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has also partnered with Leadtek to push Deep Learning Institute (DLI) to nurture talent for AI development, added the paper.