Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology have both completed their business reorganization, and are expected to see the efforts bear fruit around the end of first-quarter 2018.

However, overall brand motherboard shipments in 2017 are expected to slide by 15% on year. While non-top-2 vendors such as Micro-Star International (MSI), ASRock and Colorful will not see significant declines, Gigabyte, which is a top-2 player, is expected to experience a sharp drop in its 2017 motherboard shipments.

In 2016, Gigabye's motherboard shipments to China were around eight million units, but the 2017 volumes are expected to slump to only around five million units due to China's weak demand plus the fact that many of Gigabyte's retail channel partners have turned to cooperate with Asustek and MSI due to the company's reorganization.

With its performances also weakening in Europe and North America, Gigabyte is expected to see its overall motherboard shipments reach around 12.6 million units in 2017, down from 16.2 million in 2016, with 6.6 million units delivered in first-half 2017 and six million in the second half.

The reorganization has seen Gigabyte reshuffle the management team of the motherboard business and replace motherboard sales executives of its China office. Sales and marketing associate vice president of Gigabyte's Gaming Product Business Unit Eddie Lin will take over the responsibility of the operation of Gigabyte's gaming product business.

Although Gigabyte has seen a sharp drop in the motherboard business, the company's strong graphics card sales thanks to the cryptocurrency mining trend are still expected to help offset the declines in its notebook and motherboard businesses, minimizing the impact to its overall profit.

Gigabyte chairman Dandy Yeh also recently noted that the company should be able to regain its lost share in the motherboard market in 2018 with its improved product strategy and communication with its retail partners.

The reorganization is meant to nurture Gigabyte's younger-generation executives for succession that may come in the next 3-5 years, noted Yeh.

The sources pointed out that most of Gigabyte's management adjustments have already completed and the company will now mainly focus on integrating its motherboard, graphics card and notebook businesses.

On the other hand, Asustek has separated its product lines into three major business groups: Gaming BU, Mobile BU and PC BU, and has shifted some employees to its newly established Talent Pool for other long-term plans. The company's integration of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming products has also been activated and is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

Since Asustek's ZenFone 4 series smartphones did not begin mass shipments until the end of September and its notebook business also performed weaker than expected as it tried to avoid price competition, the vendor did not see much growth in third-quarter revenues, the sources noted.

However, Asustek should be able to enjoy revenues growth in the fourth quarter and achieve more stable performance in the first quarter of 2018.

