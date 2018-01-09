Gigabyte revenues rise 14% in 2017

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Gigabyte Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.56 billion (US$187.37 million) for December, growing 48.9% on year, while the amount for 2017 were NT$59.88 billion, up 14.39% on year.

Gigabyte shipped 430,000-450,000 graphics cards and 900,000 motherboards in December, both performing better than expected, according to Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily.

In 2017, the company shipped a total of 12.7 million motherboards, down 20% on year, and 4.5 million graphics cards, up 18% on year, the paper added.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 5,560 0.3% 48.9% 59,883 14.4% Nov-17 5,543 25.3% 21.1% 54,323 11.7% Oct-17 4,425 (22.4%) 9.4% 48,780 10.8% Sep-17 5,700 3.5% 8.7% 44,355 10.9% Aug-17 5,505 (5.9%) 10.1% 38,655 11.2% Jul-17 5,852 5.6% 26.3% 33,149 11.4% Jun-17 5,541 23.6% 14.1% 27,297 8.7% May-17 4,483 13.6% 36.2% 21,755 7.4% Apr-17 3,946 (8.4%) 1.9% 17,272 1.8% Mar-17 4,307 (8.9%) (11.6%) 13,326 1.8% Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 14.9% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,734 (18.4%) (3%) 52,347 3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018