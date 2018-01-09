Gigabyte revenues rise 14% in 2017

Gigabyte Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.56 billion (US$187.37 million) for December, growing 48.9% on year, while the amount for 2017 were NT$59.88 billion, up 14.39% on year.
Gigabyte shipped 430,000-450,000 graphics cards and 900,000 motherboards in December, both performing better than expected, according to Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily.
In 2017, the company shipped a total of 12.7 million motherboards, down 20% on year, and 4.5 million graphics cards, up 18% on year, the paper added.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
5,560
|
0.3%
|
48.9%
|
59,883
|
14.4%
Nov-17
|
5,543
|
25.3%
|
21.1%
|
54,323
|
11.7%
Oct-17
|
4,425
|
(22.4%)
|
9.4%
|
48,780
|
10.8%
Sep-17
|
5,700
|
3.5%
|
8.7%
|
44,355
|
10.9%
Aug-17
|
5,505
|
(5.9%)
|
10.1%
|
38,655
|
11.2%
Jul-17
|
5,852
|
5.6%
|
26.3%
|
33,149
|
11.4%
Jun-17
|
5,541
|
23.6%
|
14.1%
|
27,297
|
8.7%
May-17
|
4,483
|
13.6%
|
36.2%
|
21,755
|
7.4%
Apr-17
|
3,946
|
(8.4%)
|
1.9%
|
17,272
|
1.8%
Mar-17
|
4,307
|
(8.9%)
|
(11.6%)
|
13,326
|
1.8%
Feb-17
|
4,727
|
10.2%
|
42.6%
|
9,018
|
9.7%
Jan-17
|
4,291
|
14.9%
|
(12.5%)
|
4,291
|
(12.5%)
Dec-16
|
3,734
|
(18.4%)
|
(3%)
|
52,347
|
3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018