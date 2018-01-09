IT + CE
Gigabyte revenues rise 14% in 2017
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Gigabyte Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$5.56 billion (US$187.37 million) for December, growing 48.9% on year, while the amount for 2017 were NT$59.88 billion, up 14.39% on year.

Gigabyte shipped 430,000-450,000 graphics cards and 900,000 motherboards in December, both performing better than expected, according to Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily.

In 2017, the company shipped a total of 12.7 million motherboards, down 20% on year, and 4.5 million graphics cards, up 18% on year, the paper added.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

5,560

0.3%

48.9%

59,883

14.4%

Nov-17

5,543

25.3%

21.1%

54,323

11.7%

Oct-17

4,425

(22.4%)

9.4%

48,780

10.8%

Sep-17

5,700

3.5%

8.7%

44,355

10.9%

Aug-17

5,505

(5.9%)

10.1%

38,655

11.2%

Jul-17

5,852

5.6%

26.3%

33,149

11.4%

Jun-17

5,541

23.6%

14.1%

27,297

8.7%

May-17

4,483

13.6%

36.2%

21,755

7.4%

Apr-17

3,946

(8.4%)

1.9%

17,272

1.8%

Mar-17

4,307

(8.9%)

(11.6%)

13,326

1.8%

Feb-17

4,727

10.2%

42.6%

9,018

9.7%

Jan-17

4,291

14.9%

(12.5%)

4,291

(12.5%)

Dec-16

3,734

(18.4%)

(3%)

52,347

3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

