Cooling fan maker Power Logic scheduled for listing on December 28

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Taiwan-based cooling fan maker Power Logic is scheduled to be listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on December 28, according to company chairman Hsu Wen-fang.

Hsu said the company currently has a 70% share in the gaming cooling fan market.

For the gaming cooling fan business, the company's current main target is China and is planning to further expand its presence in the market. The company's gaming products include cooling fans for graphics cards, power supplies, chassis and CPUs.

Currently, graphics card cooling fans are the largest business for Power Logic, contributing 70% of the company's overall revenues, while cooling fans for desktop applications account for 19%, home appliance, industrial PC and communication products 9% and others 2%, Hsu said.

Power Logic's major clients are Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI). The company is optimistic about the gaming industry and believes the worldwide gaming market will reach a scale of around US$108.9 billion in 2017 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$132.7 billion by 2021, with the number of gamers to rise from 385 million in 2017 to 665 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 14.6%, Hsu said citing figures from research firm Newzoo.

In addition to gaming applications, Power Logic has been pushing cooling fans for virtual reality (VR), car electronics, industrial control and home appliance products and has already begun fulfilling orders for car-use voice assistance systems and air conditioners, Hsu noted.

For home appliances, Power Logic is focusing on developing cooling fans for high-end projectors, handheld vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, drinking fountains and refrigerators, Hsu added.

In the first three quarters of 2017, Power Logic generated a total of NT$868 million (US$28.73 million) in consolidated revenues with net profit reaching NT$61 million, gross margin 27.07% and EPS NT$3.08.

Power Logic to be listed on Taiwan's stock market.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, December 2017