Gigabyte revenues up 21% on year in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.543 billion (US$184.75 million) for November 2017, representing a 25.25% increase on month and 21.14% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$54.323 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.74% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Gigabyte totaled NT$52.344 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.98% sequentially on year.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 5,543 25.3% 21.1% 54,323 11.7% Oct-17 4,425 (22.4%) 9.4% 48,780 10.8% Sep-17 5,700 3.5% 8.7% 44,355 10.9% Aug-17 5,505 (5.9%) 10.1% 38,655 11.2% Jul-17 5,852 5.6% 26.3% 33,149 11.4% Jun-17 5,541 23.6% 14.1% 27,297 8.7% May-17 4,483 13.6% 36.2% 21,755 7.4% Apr-17 3,946 (8.4%) 1.9% 17,272 1.8% Mar-17 4,307 (8.9%) (11.6%) 13,326 1.8% Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 15% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 52,344 3% Nov-16 4,576 13.1% 9.5% 48,613 3.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017