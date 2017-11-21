Asustek to remain top motherboard vendor in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Asustek Computer is expected to stay in lead in the motherboard market in 2018 despite weakening overall demand, while its graphics card shipments have also been picking up during the past few months and are estimated to remain strong in 2018.

Asustek saw its graphics card shipments turn strong since July and surpassed Galaxy Microsystems to become the second largest graphics card vendor in China in October.

With graphics card demand from the cryptocurrency mining trend starting to wear off, the gaming market is expected to become the major battlefield again for graphics card players in 2018 and Asustek, which is expected to see slightly increased on-year shipments in the fourth quarter, stands a good chance of maintaining its market leadership thanks to its Republic of Gamer (ROG) series mid-range to high-end products.

Since the worldwide motherboard market is continuing to shrink, most motherboard players will see their 2017 shipments drop or stay flat from 2016. Small players who cannot avoid losses may start quitting the market in 2018.

Although Asustek is also seeing an on-year shipment decline in 2017, the motherboard product line will still enjoy strong profitability thanks to increased product ASP. Asustek's shipment gap with Gigabyte Technology is also expected to widen to around four million units in 2017.

Asustek to stay firmly at the top in the motherboard market in 2018.

Photo: Digitimes file photo