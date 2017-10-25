Motherboard makers to see shipments decline in 4Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Some motherboard vendors are expected to see their shipments decline over 10% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017 as demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector has shown signs of a slowdown, and the new Z370-based motherboards are seeing weaker-than-expected sales, according to sources from motherboard players.

For the cryptocurrency mining market, high-end graphics cards have been the most important devices, and the sales ratio between mining graphics cards and motherboards are about 8-10 units to one. Although motherboards have seen much smaller demand from the mining segment, they are still making some contributions to the vendors, who are expected to see a 15% on-year decline in worldwide motherboard shipments in 2017.

Second-tier player Biostar is a major supplier of mining motherboards and saw its revenues pick up dramatically from May to August and even achieved profits in the second quarter of 2017. However, related demand started to slow down in late August and the company's September revenues also dropped 14% on year.

ASRock also experienced a similar trend, achieving net profits of NT$175 million in the first half of 2017, up sharply by 90.54% on year, thanks to demand for mining, industrial PC and server motherboards.

Beginning September, ASRock has seen its sales of mining motherboards weakening and its motherboard shipments are expected to drop every month from October to the end of 2017, with its motherboard shipments to reach around 4.1 million in 2017, flat from a year ago, the sources noted.

The sources pointed out that most other major motherboard players including Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) have also seen their mining motherboard inventory starting to pile up due to weak demand.

In 2017, Asustek is expected to ship around 15 million motherboards, down from 2016, but will see limited impact on its profitability as its shipments of mid-range and high-end models have increased. MSI will ship five million units, flat from a year ago, but will see improvement in gross margin.