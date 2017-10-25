Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:31 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Motherboard makers to see shipments decline in 4Q17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Some motherboard vendors are expected to see their shipments decline over 10% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017 as demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector has shown signs of a slowdown, and the new Z370-based motherboards are seeing weaker-than-expected sales, according to sources from motherboard players.

For the cryptocurrency mining market, high-end graphics cards have been the most important devices, and the sales ratio between mining graphics cards and motherboards are about 8-10 units to one. Although motherboards have seen much smaller demand from the mining segment, they are still making some contributions to the vendors, who are expected to see a 15% on-year decline in worldwide motherboard shipments in 2017.

Second-tier player Biostar is a major supplier of mining motherboards and saw its revenues pick up dramatically from May to August and even achieved profits in the second quarter of 2017. However, related demand started to slow down in late August and the company's September revenues also dropped 14% on year.

ASRock also experienced a similar trend, achieving net profits of NT$175 million in the first half of 2017, up sharply by 90.54% on year, thanks to demand for mining, industrial PC and server motherboards.

Beginning September, ASRock has seen its sales of mining motherboards weakening and its motherboard shipments are expected to drop every month from October to the end of 2017, with its motherboard shipments to reach around 4.1 million in 2017, flat from a year ago, the sources noted.

The sources pointed out that most other major motherboard players including Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) have also seen their mining motherboard inventory starting to pile up due to weak demand.

In 2017, Asustek is expected to ship around 15 million motherboards, down from 2016, but will see limited impact on its profitability as its shipments of mid-range and high-end models have increased. MSI will ship five million units, flat from a year ago, but will see improvement in gross margin.

Realtime news

  • ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

    IT + CE | 11h 34min ago

  • Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production

    Bits + chips | 11h 40min ago

  • China likely to hike antitrust tariffs on Korea polysilicon

    Before Going to Press | 12h 4min ago

  • LCD panel oversupply may happen in 2019, says Innolux

    Before Going to Press | 12h 9min ago

  • HPE, Wiwynn to make Microsoft Project Olympus servers

    Before Going to Press | 12h 12min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC encourages LTE Wi-Fi services

    Before Going to Press | 12h 16min ago

  • Qualcomm CEO reportedly meets Taiwan vice premier over antitrust fine

    Before Going to Press | 12h 20min ago

  • Merry Electronics nets NT$615 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 28min ago

  • Yageo nets NT$3.64 billion January-September

    Before Going to Press | 12h 31min ago

  • UMC shipments equivalent to 1.75 million 8-inch wafers in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:56

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$3.01 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:53

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link