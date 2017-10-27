Nvidia halts distribution partners from selling GeForce graphics cards to server, HPC sectors

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Shipments of Nvidia's Quadro and Tesla series graphics cards are expected to see a boost as the GPU supplier has recently started enforcing a measure that requires its distribution partners to ship only these two series of graphics cards, instead of GeForce ones, to server and high-performance computer (HPC) clients, according to sources from server players.

Nvidia's Quadro series is designed specifically for workstation products and Tesla for GPU-powered servers and deep learning applications, but many server and HPC players have been using GeForce graphics cards for their products to help customers to save costs.

Although Nvidia has seen its revenues from the GeForce series products growing dramatically thanks to rising demand for gaming applications, the company is also concerned about the prospects of its other professional graphics cards, which generate more profits, therefore pushing it to take a stricter attitude on related product management.

Most distributors are expected to stick to the requirement since violating the rule may result in reduced graphics card supplies from Nvidia. HPC and server players are concerned that the new move could lead to increased risks as equipping Quadro and Tesla series graphics cards will significantly raise the end-products' prices.

Players that have both server and graphics card businesses such as Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology are also expected to be strictly monitored by Nvidia, said the sources.

Nvidia spending effort to manage professional product sectors

