Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC
Max Wang, Beijing; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

The number of VR (virtual reality) applications available at HTC's VR App store, Viveport, has reached over 1,100, including 800 supporting VR gaming arcades and over 300 supporting subscription services, according to sources at HTC.

Meanwhile, more than 27,000 software developers have joined the Viveport, the sources added.

HTC also recently released educational VR solutions on the Viveport, enabling developers to develop related educational content based on the management standards available at the platform.

Meanwhile, HTC also revealed that the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA), which was initiated by HTC, has raised nearly US$18 billion in capital funds from 49 venture capital firms.

VRVCA plans to hold its sixth plenary meeting in early December 2017, and a total of technology 16 startups will showcase their products and services at the conference, according to Alvin Wang Graylin, president HTC Vive China.

HTC unveils Vive Ware VR platform to promote the develpment of VR

HTC unveils Vive Wave VR platform to promote the develpment of VR.
Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, November 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link