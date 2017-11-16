Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

Max Wang, Beijing; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

The number of VR (virtual reality) applications available at HTC's VR App store, Viveport, has reached over 1,100, including 800 supporting VR gaming arcades and over 300 supporting subscription services, according to sources at HTC.

Meanwhile, more than 27,000 software developers have joined the Viveport, the sources added.

HTC also recently released educational VR solutions on the Viveport, enabling developers to develop related educational content based on the management standards available at the platform.

Meanwhile, HTC also revealed that the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA), which was initiated by HTC, has raised nearly US$18 billion in capital funds from 49 venture capital firms.

VRVCA plans to hold its sixth plenary meeting in early December 2017, and a total of technology 16 startups will showcase their products and services at the conference, according to Alvin Wang Graylin, president HTC Vive China.

HTC unveils Vive Wave VR platform to promote the develpment of VR.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, November 2017