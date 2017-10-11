Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:07 (GMT+8)
HTC sees revenues more than double on month in September
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

HTC saw its consolidated revenues more than double sequentially to NT$6.51 billion (US$214.41 million) in September, buoyed by shipments of Pixel 2 smartphones to Google. The monthly figure still represented a decline of 30% from a year earlier.

Google has announced the HTC-made Pixel 2 and LG Electronics-made Pixel 2 XL recently and is expected to begin distributing the two models in mid-October, according to industry sources.

However, HTC's total shipments of the Pixel 2 are expected to reach about one million units as the model will be available mainly in the US, the source noted.

HTC's third-quarter revenues came to NT$15.7 billion, down 2.6% from the previous quarter. For the first three quarters of 2017, revenues amounted to NT$46.37 billion, decreasing 17% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to launch a new flagship model, HTC U 11 Plus, in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the sources, who also added that the U 11 Plus is likely to be HTC's first model featuring an all-screen display.

