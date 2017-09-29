Taipei, Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
HTC likely to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

HTC is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone in the fourth quarter of 2017 as it has vowed to continue to strive in the global smartphone market despite Google taking over about 2,000 of its engineers.

The new device is likely to be a variant of the company's latest flagship HTC U11 and will be named HTC U11 Plus, according to industry sources.

The HTC U11 Plus is expected to pack a 5.99-inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera, with 64 or 128GB memory, the sources indicated.

HTC has also continued committing investments to expand its VR ecosystem. The company has teamed up with venture investment firms including Brightstone VR, GVR Fund and Rothenberg Ventures, to subscribe to a US$4 million Series A investment project initiated by VRChat, a social VR apps.

VRChat says HTC is both a key investor and strategic partner now.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link