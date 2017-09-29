HTC likely to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

HTC is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone in the fourth quarter of 2017 as it has vowed to continue to strive in the global smartphone market despite Google taking over about 2,000 of its engineers.

The new device is likely to be a variant of the company's latest flagship HTC U11 and will be named HTC U11 Plus, according to industry sources.

The HTC U11 Plus is expected to pack a 5.99-inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera, with 64 or 128GB memory, the sources indicated.

HTC has also continued committing investments to expand its VR ecosystem. The company has teamed up with venture investment firms including Brightstone VR, GVR Fund and Rothenberg Ventures, to subscribe to a US$4 million Series A investment project initiated by VRChat, a social VR apps.

VRChat says HTC is both a key investor and strategic partner now.