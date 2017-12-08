China market: HTC Vive Focus aims for Janaury-2018 release

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

HTC on December 7 hosted a Vive experiencing event in Beijing and also announced that it will begin to accept pre-orders for its standalone head-mounted display (HMD) Vive Focus, priced at CNY3,999 (US$609), on December 12 with shipments to start in January 2018.

President of HTC Vive China Alvin Wang Graylin pointed out HTC has decided to launch its standalone VR HMD firstly in China because the company is optimistic about the market's potential. The company is partnering with China's first-tier e-commerce platforms including T-mall and JD.com to sell its VR devices and is cooperating with channel retail chains Suning and Gome for promotions.

Although VR products seem having better business potential in the enterprise sector, Wang believes high-end standalone VR devices should be able to attract more demand from the consumer sector and expects its Vive Focus' procurement ratio from the consumer and the enterprise sectors to reach 2:1 in 2018.

Commenting on the concern about whether HTC's applications for the Vive Focus will primarily be developed for users in China since the product will only be available in China initially, Wang pointed out that HTC so far has already seen 1,500 companies worldwide participating in application development for its Vive products. Since the Vive Focus will also be released in other regions at a later time, the concern should not be an issue.

As for whether HTC Vive's sales will be undermined by the Vive Focus, Wang said that the two devices' target markets are different and users' demand is also varied, therefore, he is not concerned about the two products competing against each other.

The HTC Vive is currently the best-selling PC-connected VR HMD in China. With HTC's consumer demand survey showed that nearly 70% of the respondents prefer standalone VR products over PC-connected one, Wang believes the Vive Focus will have a good chance to achieve the same performance as the HTC Vive in the standalone VR market.

HTC expects the Vive Focus to become besting selling standalone VR HMD in China

