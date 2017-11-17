Standalone VR HMDs to enjoy growing popularity in China

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

With the ecosystem of standalone virtual reality (VR) head-mounted displays (HMDs) and PC-bundled VR HMDs gradually becoming more complete, demand for the two types of devices are expected to grow in a pace much stronger than that of entry-level mobile VR products in China, according to sources from the VR supply chain.

Since first-tier VR players have been cutting their HMDs' prices, demand for these devices has been growing steadily, with China and the US are now the top-2 markets for VR applications.

For China, entry-level mobile VR devices currently still account for nearly 50% of overall VR product sales, but standalone VR HMDs and PC-bundled VR HMDs are gradually catching up to become the mainstream, with standalone models likely to become the new star.

In the past 12 months, nearly 5.9 million VR HMDs were shipped in China, generating a production value of CNY939 million (US$141.64 million). For 2017, China's VR hardware shipments are expected to reach 7.8 million units with revenues arriving to CNY1.2 billion, up from 2016's 5.4 million unit and CNY746 million, respectively.

HTC, Mojing, VRShinecon and UGP are currently the leading players in China's VR market.

In the third quarter of 2017, entry-level mobile VR HMDs contributed around 50% of China's overall VR product sales, while standalone VR products nearly 24% and PC-bundled VR HMDs around 20%.

However, the sales proportion of entry-level mobile VR HMDs is declining, while the percentages of the other two product lines continue picking up. The sources believe mobile VR HMDs' poor usage experience and a lack of differentiation are limiting the devices' sales growth.

In contrast, standalone VR HMDs are expected to enjoy over 30% annual shipment growth for the next two years.

Since 5G networks are expected to begin operations in 2020 and China, South Korea and Japan will start testing runs in 2018, VR devices' wireless transmission speed is expected to receive a major enhancement to allow better VR experiences, and therefore pushing up demand for VR devices.

