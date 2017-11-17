HTC prepares Ultra HD VR HMD for 2018

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

HTC is reportedly planning to release a new head-mounted display (HMD) supporting Ultra HD resolution in 2018 at the earliest, and together with the launch of its new all-in-one HMD, the newly released standalone Vive Focus and an expected price cut on its existing HTC Vive in the near future, the vendor's VR device shipments are expected to rise in 2018, according to market watchers.

Currently, most high-end VR HMDs available in the market are equipped with Full HD-quality OLED displays. HTC's Vive and Oculus' Rift are both 456ppi, while Sony's PSVR is 386ppi.

With Samsung Display expected to begin small volume production for its 5.5-inch Ultra HD (3,840 by 2,160) OLED panels in 2018, and China-based panel makers also estimated to begin a similar production shortly, HTC is expected to have the hardware and technology ready for the development of Ultra HD VR HMDs, the market watchers noted.

HTC also recently launched its all-in-one Vive Focus VR device, targeting the mobile VR market in China initially.

In the third quarter, the HTC Vive accounted for 82% of China's overall sales of PC bundling VR HMDs, far surpassing Hypereal's 6% and Oculus and DPVR's 4% each. The HTC Vive is also seeing strong sales in the US market.

Sony has also been aggressive about its HMDs and has announced its second-generation PSVR device, supporting Ultra HD TVs. Microsoft's next-generation Xbox Scorpio game console is also expected to support Ultra HD quality output and VR HMD.