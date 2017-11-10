Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:26 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
HTC reports 10th consecutive quarterly loss
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

HTC has reported net losses of NT$3.1 billion (US$102.63 million) for the third quarter of 2017, the company's 10th consecutive quarterly loss. EPS for the quarter was negative NT$3.80.

Combined net losses for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$6.85 billion, or NT$8.64 per share, down from NT$9.05 a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues were down 2.4% on quarter to NT$15.7 billion in the third quarter with a gross margin of 10.3%. However, third-quarter operating margin was minus 20.9%, resulting in an operating loss of NT$3.3 billion.

HTC's production of smartphones was down 46% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 due to an absence of new models, according to an estimate of TrendForce.

HTC is expected to see a rebound in sales in the fourth quarter thanks to the recently launched flagship model, the HTC U11+, but it remains to be seen whether the company can achieve breakeven in the quarter, said industry sources.

In other news, HTC said it will spend millions of US dollars to initiate a series of Vive Arts programs to promote global VR art projects in the hope of motivating VR application/content developers, as well as art creators and related organizations to change the way they create and experience art through HTC Vive and VR technology.

HTC to count on HTC U11+ for a rebound in 4Q17

HTC counts on HTC U11+ for a rebound in 4Q17.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link