HTC reports 10th consecutive quarterly loss

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

HTC has reported net losses of NT$3.1 billion (US$102.63 million) for the third quarter of 2017, the company's 10th consecutive quarterly loss. EPS for the quarter was negative NT$3.80.

Combined net losses for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$6.85 billion, or NT$8.64 per share, down from NT$9.05 a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues were down 2.4% on quarter to NT$15.7 billion in the third quarter with a gross margin of 10.3%. However, third-quarter operating margin was minus 20.9%, resulting in an operating loss of NT$3.3 billion.

HTC's production of smartphones was down 46% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 due to an absence of new models, according to an estimate of TrendForce.

HTC is expected to see a rebound in sales in the fourth quarter thanks to the recently launched flagship model, the HTC U11+, but it remains to be seen whether the company can achieve breakeven in the quarter, said industry sources.

In other news, HTC said it will spend millions of US dollars to initiate a series of Vive Arts programs to promote global VR art projects in the hope of motivating VR application/content developers, as well as art creators and related organizations to change the way they create and experience art through HTC Vive and VR technology.

HTC counts on HTC U11+ for a rebound in 4Q17.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017