HTC ships standalone Vive Focus in China

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has begun shipping its Vive Focus VR devices to consumers in China, expecting the availability of the standalone VR products to boost its sales performance for the first quarter of 2018, according to company sources.

To further ramp up the sale of its VR devices and accelerate the establishment of the related ecosystem in China, HTC plans to kick off its first global VR flagship shop in Shenzhen in the second quarter of 2018, said the sources.

In an effort to also drive the momentum of its smartphone sales in Taiwan, the company has added a bright-red member to its HTC U11+ family, to meet demand during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The red version comes less than two weeks after it released a new model, the HTC 11 Eyes, in mid-January. The HTC 11 Eyes will be available starting February 1 priced at NT$14,900 (US$512).

HTC posted revenues of NT$62.12 billion in 2017, decreasing 20.52% from a year earlier.