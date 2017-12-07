HTC reports decreased November revenues

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

HTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.663 billion (US$188 million) for November, decreasing 6.61% sequentially and 26.16% on year, mainly due to decreased shipments of Pixel 2 to Google.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$58.1 billion, decreasing 19% from a year earlier.

Revenues are expected to remain flat in December as overall Pixel 2 shipments have peaked, offsetting the company's efforts to promote its recently released U11+ and U11 Life (exclusively for the North America market), according to market observers.

However, HTC's roadmap for 2018 has not been affected by the current setback in sales and plans to launch a new flagship model, dubbed HTC U12, in the coming year, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

The U12 is expected to feature a 4K all-screen display and dual-lens camera, said the report.

HTC is expected to ship more U11+ in December.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017