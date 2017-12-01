Taipei, Saturday, December 2, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
20°C
HTC picks up 26 startups to join Vive X incubation project
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

HTC has announced that it has selected a total of 26 technology startups as target investment partners under its Vive X incubation project for further expansion of its virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) ecosystem.

Since the founding of its VR ecosystem in July 2016, HTC already made equipment investments in over 80 companies.

The 26 companies are mostly developers of VR and AR technologies and supply chain players, according to sources at HTC.

With HTC's new generation Ultra HD Vive HMD devices expected to become available in 2018, the expansion of the ecosystem will enhance HTC's VR business operation, said the sources.

HTC to expand VR ecosystem

HTC expanding its VR ecosystem
Photo: Digitimes file photo

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link