HTC to introduce new smartphone in November

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

HTC has sent out invitations for a product event to be held in Taipei on November 2. It is highly anticipated that the vendor will unveil its first all-screen model, dubbed HTC U 11 Plus, during the event.

The U11 Plus is likely to feature a 5.99-inch 2K 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The new model will also come with fast-charging and HTC's Edge Sense technologies.

However, it remains to be seen whether HTC can further rekindle its sales momentum in the fourth quarter of 2017 as Apple is to begin to market its iPhone X on November 3 and Xiaomi Technology is to bring its Mix 2 into the Taiwan market soon, according to industry sources.

HTC posted consolidated revenues of NT$46.37 billion (US$1.534 billion) in the first nine months of 2017, decreasing 17% from a year earlier.