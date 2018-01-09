HTC unveils Vive Pro at CES 2018

Max Wang, Las Vegas; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC has unveiled a new version of its Vive headset, Vive Pro, at CES 2018 as the company moves to further enhance its VR hardware business along with other efforts to expand its VR ecosystem.

The Vive Pro comes with dual-OLED displays delivering up to 2880 by 1600 resolution, a 78% increase from the 2160 by 1200 resolution in the current Vive. The improved resolution will provide users with clearer text rendering and upgraded graphics quality.

HTC has also redesigned the Vive Pro's headstrap and added built-in headphones. Additionally, the Vive Pro also has dual front-facing cameras paired with dual microphones.

However, HTC has yet to announce the release date and pricing for the Vive Pro.

Meanwhile, HTC is also improving its Viveport app store experience for the Vive. While many users are buying VR apps and games from SteamVR, HTC is introducing "VR Previews" to solicit Vive and Vive Pro owners to buy VR content. Viveport VR lets Vive owners trial content with a room-scale preview of what they're going to buy before purchasing or subscribing.

HTC is also introducing its own wireless adapter for the Vive. The availability of the wireless adapter will help address cable dangling issue currently plagued head-mounted display (HMD) VR devices. The wireless module, which supports both the Vive and Vive Pro, is built using Intel's WiGig technology and operates in the 60GHz band.

HTC plans to start marketing the wireless adapters in the third quarter of 2018 with the price to be announced later.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, January 2018