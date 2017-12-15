Taipei, Saturday, December 16, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
China market: HTC enjoys strong pre-orders for Vive Focus
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

HTC has seen higher-than-expected pre-orders for its standalone VR head-mounted display (HMD), the Vive Focus, in China, with the device's high popularity to benefit HTC's December results, according to industry sources.

In addition to receiving strong pre-orders, the company has also landed a large-volume order, worth CNY1 billion (US$151.35 million), from China-based VETecs Holdings, the sources revealed.

Meanwhile, HTC has also teamed up e-commerce operators Tmall and JD.com, as well as channel operators Suning and Gome to further promote the Vive Focus in China.

HTC is expected to showcase its Vive Focus and possibly new smartphone models at the upcoming CES 2018.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
