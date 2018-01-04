Smartphone sales in Taiwan see worst-ever decline in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

About 7-7.5 million smartphones were sold in Taiwan in 2017, slipping nearly one million units or 9% from a year earlier - the worst-ever decrease in the local smartphone market, according to an industry estimate.

Nevertheless, sales value of smartphones sold in Taiwan in 2017 is believed to have stayed flat as compared to those recorded a year earlier due to a rise of sales ratio of mid-tier to high-end models, said industry sources.

Looking ahead, smartphone shipments in the local market in 2018 are expected to stay flat both in terms of unit shipments and sales value, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

However, the sales ratio of mid-range to high-end models priced from NT$9,000-18,000 (US$304-608) will rise in 2018, Lee said, adding that unit shipments in the above NT$18,000 segment will decline, while the ratio of entry-level models will remain unchanged.

The supply of memory devices and OLED panels for smartphones will remain tight in 2018, while the increasing adoption of high-end camera modules and displays by mid-range and premium models is also likely to drive up the prices of upstream components, Lee contended.