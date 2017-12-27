HTC to limit number of new smartphones for 2018

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC is expected to focus its R&D and marketing efforts on a limited number of smartphones for release in 2018 as it is struggling to bring a comeback to it smartphone business in the coming year, according to industry sources.

To enhance its prowess in the mid-tier segment, HTC is expected to release a variant version of its HTC U11+ in January 2018, the sources indicated.

Based on the company's roadmap, HTC will also release its new flagship model - likely to be named HTC U12 - in 2018. The new flagship is likely to come with a 4K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a dual-lens rear camera, noted the sources.

HTC posted net losses of NT$7.102 billion (US$237.42 million) or NT$8.64 per share for the first three quarters of 2017.