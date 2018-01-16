Mobile + telecom
HTC launches U11 Eyes in Taiwan
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 16 January 2018

HTC launched its new smartphone, the U11 Eyes, in the Taiwan market on January 15 and began to take pre-orders immediately. The new model, which features 2D facial recognition capability, will be available starting February 1 at a price tag of NT$14,900 (US$504).

The U11 also features a 6-inch 18:9 ratio display with a resolution of 2160 by 1080 pixels, Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, 12-megalpixel main camera and dual 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

The U11 Eyes boasts strong camera capability as its dual 5-megapixel camera is equipped with 80-degree ultra-wide angle lenses optimized for selfie, according to company sources.

The U11 Eyes will compete neck and neck with Samsung's newly released Galaxy A8+ (2018) and Oppo's R11s in the mid-range market. The Galaxy A8+ is priced at NT$17,990, while the Oppo R11s is available at NT$15,990, according to market sources.

HTC launches the HTC U11 Eyes Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018

