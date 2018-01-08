HTC reports steep drop in December revenues

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

HTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.02 billion (US$136.44 million) for December 2017, decreasing 29% on month and 37.3% on year, as sales of its new premier model, HTC U11+, released in November, have failed to rekindle its smartphone business.

For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$62.12 billion, decreasing 20.52% from a year earlier. The annual figures were also the company's lowest level in 13 years.

HTC's strategy to focus on mid-range models will continue to face increasing challenges from China-based vendors which have continued to expand their market share globally by releasing models with high price/performance ratios, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.