Taiwan market: Smartphone sales remain weak in October

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market totaled 581,000 units in October, down 1.02% from the previous month and 19.53% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Apple remained the top brand in the local market both in terms of sales volume and sales value thanks to strong demand for iPhone 8 devices, said sources from the retail channels.

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB and iPhone 8 Plus 256GB also retained their status as the top-2 best-selling models in October as they did a month earlier. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 64GB was the third best-selling model, and the iPhone 8 256GB ranked 10th.

However, pre-orders for iPhone X received by most distributors have been strong, which in turn may squeeze the sale of the iPhone 8 devices in November, said the sources.

FarEastone Telecommunications (FET) reported that pre-orders it received for the iPhone X were double those received for previous generations of iPhone models.

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 was the fourth top-selling model for all smartphones and also the number one Android phone in the local market in October.

Other top-10 best-selling models in the month also included (from 5th to 9th): Oppo R11, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Pro, Oppo A57 and ZenFone 4 ZE554K 64GB.