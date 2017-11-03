China smartphone brands all set for Single's Day

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

China-based smartphone brand vendors including Oppo, Xiaomi and BBK Electronics (Vivo) have begun launching new promotions and price cuts for their devices for China's Singles' Day demand, according to sources from channel retailers.

Oppo has invested heavily in the marketing of its new R11s smartphone in China and has placed orders for as many as 10 million units with its upstream supply chain.

Xiaomi is mainly pushing its new special red edition Xiaomi 5X smartphone and will release a new inexpensive mainstream smartphone specifically for Singles' Day promotion campaigns. Following its over 10 million smartphone shipments in September, the volumes in October remained at above 10 million.

With demand for Xiaomi's smartphone growing strong, the company is expected to see fourth-quarter shipments surge, allowing its annual shipment in 2017 to rise to over 90 million units, compared to the original goal of 70 million.

BBK is partnering with China's e-commerce platform Tmall to launch a pre-order for its blue special edition of Vivo X20 smartphone and is also sponsoring Tmall's special promotion event on November 11 to boost its brand recognition.

