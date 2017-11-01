Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:40 (GMT+8)
Camera module maker NewMax aims turnaround in 2018
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Camera module maker NewMax Technology aims to swing to profitability in 2018, buoyed by synergizing effects after tying up with Hong Kong-based fellow company Q Technology, according to company sources.

Q Technology, one of the top-three camera module makers in China, obtained approval recently from Taiwan's Investment Commission to invest NT$1.247 billion (US$41.35 million) to take up a 36% stake in NewMax. Q Technology is currently the largest shareholder of NewMax.

NewMax will leverage Q Technology's manufacturing platforms for lenses, motors, sensors and others to develop innovative products catering to new business segments, said the sources.

NewMax has come out with a 13-megapixel camera lens recently and will push the product into volume production late in 2017, said company chairman Cheng Sheng-chuan, who added that the company is currently also developing 16-megapixel lens models.

Since a number of China-based handset players including Oppo and Vivo are the clients of Q Technology, NewMax has a chance to also land orders from these smartphone vendors.

NewMax posted revenues of NT$677 million in the first three quarters of 2017, down 8.8% from a year earlier. However, the company recorded accumulated losses of NT$192 million or NT$1.90 per share in the first half of 2017.

