White-box smartphone players adopting new innovations to enhance competitiveness

Max Wang, Hong Kong; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Facing fierce competitions from first-tier vendors, white-box smartphone vendors have been incorporating the latest technologies such as all-screen high-resolution displays, fingerprint identification sensors and ultra-thin form factor design into their new smartphones to enhance their competitiveness, according to industry sources.

At the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2017 trade show being held in Hong Kong, the white-box players are showcasing their new smartphones adopting these technologies.

With China's top-5 smartphone vendors together already accounting for an over 70% share of the country's smartphone market, some white-box handset makers have seen limited space for further development and decided to step out of the market, the sources noted.

However, the show organizer of the trade fair pointed out that the number of booths used by handset and accessory makers in this year's show are higher than those in 2016 as more 2-tier players have expanded their presence.

While many white-box virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display (HMD) players have quit the market because of weakening demand, other products such as wearable devices, e-commerce solutions, smart speakers, smart interactive devices and technology-centric sport gears are showing potential during the show in 2017.

As for smartphone accessories, many players are showcasing their new products that support latest wireless charging technology.