Taiwan market: iPhone 8 devices best-selling smartphones in September

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Though demand for the iPhone 8 series has been weaker than expected, the new Apple smartphones still recorded the best sales in Taiwan in September, making Apple the top smartphone brand with a 26.1% share in the local market in terms of sales volume, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market totaled 587,000 units in September, down 0.3% from the previous month and 14.18% from a year earlier period.

Samsung Electronics ranked second with a 21.1% share in sales volume, followed by Asustek Computer with 12.6%, Oppo 8.2%, Sony Mobile Communications 7.5% and HTC 7.2%.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 was the best-selling Android-based smartphone in September, replacing Oppo's R11, the top-selling model in August.

Apple also was first place in terms of sales value in September, accounting for 52.7%, a sharp increase from 36.4% of a month earlier.

Samsung captured second in terms of sales value with a 21.7% share, up from 18.2% in the previous month. Sony Mobile followed with a 6.1% share, Oppo 5.5%, Asustek 5.2% and HTC 4%.

The top-10 best-selling models in September were: iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 64GB, Oppo R11, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Pro, ZenFone Live, iPhone 7 Plus 128GB and Oppo A77.

Sales of iPhone 8 devices riding high in Taiwan.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017