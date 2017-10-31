Lite-On Tech looks to ship smartphone 3D sensing CCMs in 2Q18

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

Lite-On Technology expects to ship smartphone-use 3D sensing CCMs to China-based vendors in second-quarter 2018 at the earliest. In the wake of Apple's adoption of facial recognition-enabled 3D sensing cameras for iPhone X, Android smartphone vendors, especially China-based ones, also plan to adopt the feature for flagship models to be launched over the next six months, according to Lite-On Technology CEO Warren Chen.

However, these smartphone vendors will initially adopt 3D sensing CCMs for flagship models only, and for other high-end and mid-range models in 2019, he said.

Structured light and time of flight (ToF) are two mainstream 3D image sensing technologies. Structured light, as used in iPhone X, is capable of accurate 3D sensing at short distance, while ToF, with ranging based on computing the time for reflection of light, features sensing of long-distance images and is suitable for use in smart home and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. Lite-On applies both technologies to 3D sensing CCMs, Chen noted. Structured light may have larger long-term growth potential but is more expensive, Chen added.

Lite-On has used infrared LED sensor devices in ToF-based 3D sensing CCMs and has begun small-volume shipments of such CCMs to smart wearable device vendors, Asia-based VR (virtual reality) device vendors and US-based MR (mixed reality) device vendors. ToF-based 3D sensing CCMs are suitable for surveillance systems due to its low-light imaging capability.

Lite-On has been a main supplier of power supplies used in smart speakers for US-based vendors. As smart speakers have become a main growth driver of demand for AI (artificial intelligence) home-use devices and may be upgraded by being equipped with 3D sensors for ranging and safety control in 2018, Lite-On may supply 3D sensing CCMs for smart speaker vendors.