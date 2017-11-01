Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
China top-4 vendors to ship over 400 million handsets in 2017
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

China's top-four handset vendors Huawei, Xiaomi Technology, Oppo and Vivo together will ship a total of over 400 million mobile phones globally in 2017, and their combined shipments to their domestic maket will account for over 60% of the country's handset market in the year, according to industry sources.

Looking into 2018, seven out of the world's top-10 handset vendors will be China-based ones - Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, ZTE and Gionee, the sources indicated.

Among them, Huawei will rank third globally in 2018, trailing Samsung Electronics and Apple, the sources said. Oppo and Vivo will continue to produce impressive results and make it to the top-5 rankings in 2018.

Xiaomi will take up 6th place globally in 2018, while Lenovo, ZTE and Gionee will be 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.

Meanwhile, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo were the top-3 smartphone vendors in the China market in the third quarter of 2017, with 19%, 18% and 17% in market share respectively, according to data compiled by Canalys.

Huawei's shipments grew by 23% on year to over 22 million units to take the lead in China in the third quarter, followed by 21 million units shipped by Oppo, and 20 million units shipped by Vivo, Canalys said. Xiaomi and Apple rounded up the top-5 in China in the third quarter.

