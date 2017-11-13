Qualcomm signs purchase MoUs with China smartphone vendors

Hsiao Chin-chin, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Qualcomm has announced that it has signed three non-binding memoranda of understanding (MoU) wherein Xiaomi Technology, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications and Vivo Communication Technology each expresses a nonbinding interest in the purchase of components with an aggregate value of no less than US$12 billion over the next three years.

The MoUs were signed in Beijing during US president Donald Trump's recent trip to China. Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf was part of the US Department of Commerce trade delegation to China.

Qualcomm has longstanding relationships with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo and will continue its commitment to investing and helping advance China's mobile and semiconductor industries, Mollenkopf said.

Xiaomi and Oppo were among the world's top-five smartphone vendors in the third quarter of 2017, according to Canalys. Meanwhile, Vivo was a top-five vendor in China and India in the third quarter.