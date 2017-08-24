China market: Xiaomi smartphone shipments may reach 25-30 million units in 3Q17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Xiaomi Technology may ramp up its smartphone shipments to 25-30 million units in the third quarter of 2017, buoyed by the launch of multiple models, according to an industry estimate.

Xiaomi has continued to roll out new models with good pricing to push up shipments, while enabling it to compete effectively with peer companies such as Oppo and Vvio, said industry sources.

The company launched on August 21 its Redmi Note 5A, less than one month after the release of its Mi 5X in late-July. The Note 5A comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels.

The Note 5A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 CPU and packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, with 2GB RAM/16GB ROM.

A standard version of the Note 5A is priced at CNY699 (US$105), while a premium model is available at CNY899.

The Mi 5X launched in July carried a price tag of CNY1,499. The 5.5-inch Mi 5X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU and it comes with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

Xiaomi's smartphone shipments came to 23.2 million units in the second quarter of 2017, up by 58% from a year earlier, according to Strategy Analytics.

Xiaomi promoting multiple models to ramp up shipments.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017